Sudan: Procession in South Kordofan in Support of Hamdouk-Al-Hilo Agreement

21 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khadugli — The masses of Khadugli City, South Kordofan State staged, yesterday, Sundaty a huge procession toured the streets of the town in support of the agreement signed between the Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk and the Chairman of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo.

The procession followed by a symposium titled (Addis Ababa Agreement, last chance for National Unity) wich addressed by a number of the SPLM leaders and the Movement's Secretaey General, Amar Amoon.

