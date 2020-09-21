Sudan: Procession in South Kordofan in Support of Hamdouk-Al-Hilo Agreement

Khadugli — The masses of Khadugli City, South Kordofan State staged, yesterday, Sundaty a huge procession toured the streets of the town in support of the agreement signed between the Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk and the Chairman of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo.

The procession followed by a symposium titled (Addis Ababa Agreement, last chance for National Unity) wich addressed by a number of the SPLM leaders and the Movement's Secretaey General, Amar Amoon.