Sudan: Saleh - the Empowerment Removal Committee Employees Do Not Have Salaries

21 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A member of the Empowerment Removal.Wajdi Saleh, announced that the total amounts received by the Empowerment Removal Committee through the Ministry of Finance within 10 months is 9 million pounds.

He explained that the number of employees of the dismantling committee is 199 people, and there are 200 people from the force and security agencies working to implement the decisions of the committee, indicating that these people do not include an employee who receives a salary, but rather depends only on incentives.

Wagdy said that the dismantling committee depends on the revolutionaries of the Sudanese people, indicating that the workers do not receive any salaries, but rather work to achieve the slogans of the revolution. , Stressing that the revolution is guarded by the sincere revolutionaries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.