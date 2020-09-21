Cameroon: Diaspora - Ignatius Ganago Waxing Strong

The 21-year-old striker has scored his third goal in four league games this season in the French top flight.

Indomitable Lion's forward, Ignatius Ganago who plays for newly promoted French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, continues to hit the scoring chart. He helped RC Lens secure a 2-1 against Bordeaux at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Ganago scored the first goal for Lens at the 47th minute. It was his third goal in four league games this season in the French top flight. Lens increased scores at the 59th minute through Gael Kakuta from the spot. Bordeaux's goal was scored by Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu.

The 21-year-old forward who is a product of the Brasseries Football Academy in Douala has already equalled his personal best in a French League season in just four games. His most productive season in the French Ligue 1 was the 2019-2020 season in which he scored three goals in 26 league games with OGC Nice. Ganago scored his first goal for this season against French Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint Germain, (PSG) in their first league game of the 2020-2021 season. The game ended on a one-nil score and Ganago extended his brilliant form against PSG. The 21-year-old forward has scored against PSG on three occasions since moving to France. RC Lens are temporarily second on the classification table with nine points, after four games.

Ignatius Ganago joined Lens this summer from OGC Nice. Two years after his debut professional campaign in 2017-18, Ignatius Ganago has not stopped improving and enjoyed the best season of his young career. Ignatius earned his first international cap with Cameroon this year and was the third-most used attacker by Vieira in the 2019-20 campaign. With four goals, he showed he can play in all the attacking positions, using his speed, dribbling skills and finishing ability to great effect.