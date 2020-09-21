Cameroon - German Relations - New Ambassador Commits to Boost Inclusive Growth

Ambassador Corinna Fricke paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, Friday September 18, 2020 in Yaounde.

Economic ties between the Republic of Cameroon and that of Germany will soon receive a fresh impetus following a recent vow taken by the new Ambassador, Corinna Fricke to boost inclusive growth. She was speaking after an audience granted her September 18, 2020 in Yaounde by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze.

Besides getting acquainted with each other, both parties discussed ways of improving cooperation ties between the duo nations. The Ambassador says, "We discussed the current situation in Cameroon and as well in the CEMAC zone". Ambassador Corinna Fricke admits that Cameroon is on a good footing in the sub region but regrets that it is threated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the security crisis. Both parties also discussed the budget situation and how to guarantee inclusive growth that will give equal opportunities to young Cameroonians. The future of the FCFA was as well on agenda.

Corrina Fricke became German Ambassador to Cameroon and the Central African Republic since August 2020. She presented advance copies of letters of credence to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella during an audience granted her August 14, 2020.

Born in 1962 in Germany, Corinna Fricke has a Doctorate degree in German language, Literature and Linguistics. Before her appointment as Ambassador of Germany to Cameroon, she worked at the German Federal Foreign Office as Head of Division for West and Central Africa. The German diplomat has served her country in several nations notably in India, Sri Lanka, Brussels, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire. She joined the German Foreign Service in 1992.