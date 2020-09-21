Somalia: SNA Kills 13 Alshabaab Fighters in Lower Shabelle

The Somali National Army (SNA) killed 13 members of Al-Shabaab extremists on Sunday in an operation in the southern region of Lower Shabelle, a military official said on Monday.

Ahmed Hassan Siyad, commander of the 143rd Unit of Somali Special Forces, told reporters that the army conducted an operation in the outskirts if Barire of Afgoye town and removed explosions and landmines that were planted in the area.

"The offensive happened successfully. There was a confrontation between the militants and the army. But the forces defeated them, killing 13 of them," Ahmed said.

He added that the forces will maintain the offensives until the army drives the militants out of the whole region.

Residents said the town witnessed clashes between government forces and Al-Shabaab militants.

Southern regions of Somalia have become the theatre of clashes between government forces and Al-Shabaab extremists since the militants were chased from the capital Mogadishu in August 2011 by Somali army and African Union forces.