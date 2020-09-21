Nigeria: INEC Commends Stakeholders On Successful Edo Election, Focuses On Ondo

21 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Chairman, Independent, National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has commended all stakeholders who made the Saturday's Edo state governorship election a success.

Yakubu gave the appreciation while winding down INEC Situation Room on the Edo Governorship election in Abuja on Sunday.

The chairman reminded all stakeholders that there was no respite yet for all as the attention would be shifted to Ondo where another governorship election would be held on Oct. 10.

He said that three weeks after that, it would be the series of by-elections in 11 States, on Oct. 31.

Yakubu challenged all INEC staff members and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke by the standard in the conduct of elections.

