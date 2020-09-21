Nigeria: Fayemi Reconciles Factions in Oyo APC

21 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ola Ajayi

CHAIRMAN of the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has reconciled feuding factions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

The meeting which held at Prince Sijuade Street, Jericho, Ibadan, had in attendance many chieftains of the party.

The meeting which lasted about three hours was attended by different groups in the party. They include SENACO, Lamist and Unity groups.

Several members of the party called it quits with the party after the controversial primary that preceded the 2019 elections.

According to the Convener of the meeting, Dr Fayemi, he said, "Part of the reasons we held the meeting today is that there was a directive, following the successful meeting held in Abuja, that an expanded meeting should take place in Ibadan".

He said, "Naturally, there will be people who would feel that they should be in the meeting. I have a very small house, as you can see, I can't accommodate more than a sizeable number and I have to follow COVID-19 protocol. So, basically that was what informed the number. It's not an attempt to denigrate any member. All our members are important".

"But the leaders are here, and they are of one voice. As you heard Otunba Alao-Akala said, there is no victor and there is no vanquished. All is settled.

"We are now a united front as a party, moving strongly towards retaking Oyo State, and working in the interest of progressive politics."

"Maybe because I am not from Oyo State, I am not aware of any group. I am aware of stakeholders in our party, some who for one reason or the other had felt that certain things ought to have been done in order to bring everybody on board. And that is what we have done. And they were all here. Every segment of our party came to the meeting today."

Fayemi noted further that APC would oust the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 in the state.

"Governor Makinde is my very good friend and brother. As you know, I am Chairman of the Governors' Forum, I can't campaign against the sitting governor.

"But this is about my party. And I have a national assignment. I am not the one that will remove him. Oyo State members of our party have come together and they are not selling groundnuts."

Those at the meeting included Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, Chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission, Prof Adeolu Akande; Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare; Chief Adebayo Adelabu, former gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2019 election, former Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu; Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN); Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, and many others.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard.

