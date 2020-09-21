Nigeria: Kwara Dep Gov Commiserates With Rainstorm Victims

21 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Kayode Alabi, has commiserated with the families of Kwara rainstorm victims, who died in the September 19 disaster.

Speaking during an assessment visit to the areas affected by the rainstorm, Alabi, who also sympathised with the bereaved families, expressed concern over fatalities and destruction caused by the stormy rain.

He said: "It is with a heavy heart I commiserate with the families of the bereaved. I pray God to bless the departed souls. I equally identify with those that have been displaced as a result of the rainstorm."

The deputy governor urged the victims to be calm and exercise patience with the government, adding that efforts would not be spared to give the necessary support.

"Be rest assured that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will be properly briefed on the destruction which I find quite disturbing.

"The government will waste no time in giving necessary support to the affected victims," he said.

Some of the areas visited by Alabi were Ode Alfa Nda, Ile Akuji, Ile bada, Ita Ogunbo, Ita Kudimoh, Ita Egba, Idi Igba, and Sakele.

Other areas he visited included Okekere, Koko Igbonna, Abata Sunkere, Oju Ekun, Orisan Koko.

Some of the victims, who spoke on the sideline of the deputy governor's visit, solicited urgent government assistance to rebuild their lives and affected property.

