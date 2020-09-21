Nigeria: Rainstorm - One Dead, Two Missing, Seven Rescued in Ilorin

21 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By George Kaduna

The body of a young man was recovered from another building which collapsed in the Ita-Egba area.

As a result of the downpour on Saturday night in Ilorin metropolis, one person has been found dead while a girl and a young man are still missing.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the rain, which started around 10 p.m. on Saturday, damaged houses, roofs, walls and electrical poles in the capital of Kwara State.

Places affected were Ita Egba and Emir's Road, Odota, Maraba, Pakata and Sabo-Oke areas.

The Kwara State Fire Service, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, said it has been conducting rescue operations across the state since Saturday.

One of such operations was the "rescue work" carried out around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, at an area opposite C&S Church Muritala Area, Ilorin, Hassan Adekunle, the service's spokesperson stated.

He said seven men were rescued and taken to the State General Hospital in Surulere for further medical checkups.

"This tremendous effort was able to be achieved, as a result of special assistance from the Honourable Commissioner for works and transport, Alhaji Suleiman R. Iliasu in communicating with the appropriate channels for receiving the Victims."

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning, Mr Adekunle confirmed that the corpse of a young man was recovered from another building which collapsed in the Ita-Egba area.

Also, he noted that those missing are a 17-year-old girl named Wasilat and a 21-year-old man whose name is yet unknown. Both were swept by the flood around Asa dam and Odota areas respectively.

The state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has, however, commiserated with those affected by the unfortunate occurrence.

In the statement issued on Sunday, Mr AbdulRazaq said he had visited National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other federal agencies last week to seek special relief for the state based on the predictions of NiMet.

He promised that a special disaster response team will be set up to collate data of areas affected and determine how the state government can offer support based on available resources.

"Also, the impact of the storm on electric poles around the state is a huge concern to our administration; therefore, I have directed relevant agencies to quickly fix the poles as soon as possible to ensure restoration of power," he assured.

