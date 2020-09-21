Nigeria: Food Security - Delta Govt Solicits Farmers, Investors Support

21 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Inneh Barth

To boost food security in Delta State, the government has called on farmers and investors to support its efforts towards food security.

The State commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Julius Egbedi made the call during an exclusive interview with newsmen in Asaba at the weekend.

Egbedi said the effort to maintain food security in the state was a collective responsibility, not for government alone. Hence, farmers in the state and other investors should key into the process to ensure that agricultural produce are stored adequately.

He commended the state government for road networks that made food transportation and evacuation of farm produce possible, especially in rural areas, saying that movement of farm produce within and outside the state would not be a problem in the near future.

"When it comes to food storage, the government cannot do that alone. It has to be a collective responsibility. So, I am urging investors and private farmers to also look at this area in the sector".

"Information and road facility are also key to food storage, transportation and evacuation. And so, I must commend this present administration which made food transportation and evacuation easy for farmers in the state, especially the rural area".

"I can assure you that the state government is doing everything it can to ensure there is sufficient food for Deltans". This was evident in budget approval. The state government approved all programmes presented by the ministry to boost production in the agricultural sector," he said.

The commissioner, who said COVID-19, was a blessing in disguise to the sector, further assured Deltans to expect more from the ministry come 2021.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.