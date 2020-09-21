Nigeria: Food Security - Delta Govt Solicits Farmers, Investors Support

To boost food security in Delta State, the government has called on farmers and investors to support its efforts towards food security.

The State commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Julius Egbedi made the call during an exclusive interview with newsmen in Asaba at the weekend.

Egbedi said the effort to maintain food security in the state was a collective responsibility, not for government alone. Hence, farmers in the state and other investors should key into the process to ensure that agricultural produce are stored adequately.

He commended the state government for road networks that made food transportation and evacuation of farm produce possible, especially in rural areas, saying that movement of farm produce within and outside the state would not be a problem in the near future.

"When it comes to food storage, the government cannot do that alone. It has to be a collective responsibility. So, I am urging investors and private farmers to also look at this area in the sector".

"Information and road facility are also key to food storage, transportation and evacuation. And so, I must commend this present administration which made food transportation and evacuation easy for farmers in the state, especially the rural area".

"I can assure you that the state government is doing everything it can to ensure there is sufficient food for Deltans". This was evident in budget approval. The state government approved all programmes presented by the ministry to boost production in the agricultural sector," he said.

The commissioner, who said COVID-19, was a blessing in disguise to the sector, further assured Deltans to expect more from the ministry come 2021.