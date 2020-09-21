Nigeria: Herders in Court Over Illegal Farm Invasion, Malicious Damage to Crops

21 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The police on Monday arraigned two herders in a Chief Magistrates' Court, in Iseyin, Oyo State, over alleged farm invasion and malicious damage to crops.

The police charged Yusuf Sadiqu, 43, and Ismaila Tala,49, with illegal invasion and malicious damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Shaib Shedrack told the Court that the defendants committed the offense on Sept,19, in a farm settlement in the suburbs of Iseyin, within the jurisdiction of the Court.

Shedrack alleged that the defendants invaded the farmland belonging to a cooperative group with about 200 cows and destroyed crops and other valuable in the process.

He argued that the defendants maliciously damaged the crops contrary to and punishable under Section 415, Criminal Code Act 38, Laws of the Federation.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the offense.

Defense Counsel, Mr Lanre Bamgbose, prayed the court to admit his clients to bail in the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Maaruff Mudashiru, granted the application, with two responsible sureties each.

Mudashiru adjourned the matter until Oct 19, for hearing.

