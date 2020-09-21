Ethiopia: Attorney General Gives Priority to Nurturing Effective Justice, Equity

Addis Abeba — Federal Attorney General, Gedion Timotios said that enhancing the rule of law, justice and equity are the major priorities of his office during the current fiscal year.

The attorney General made the remark today at the opening ceremony of a workshop organized to discus on this budget year's plan and the ten-year strategy of the office.

The Attorney General noted on the occasion that justice sector in Ethiopia needs to deliver more as the country has been on a critical juncture to build a democratic system in addition to the multiple challenges it is facing to realize an effective justice.

In this regard, according to him, the Federal Attorney General has been exerting efforts to ensure a modern justice system vital to building democracy.

"We have grand agenda at the national level to be executed in this year and our new structural changes are well underway to facilitate this indeed," he underscored.

Strengthening the professional capacity of staffs and respect for ethics would be priorities in the year in order to ensure a speedy and quality service delivery based on enhanced ethics and professionalism, he added.

Efforts will also be exerted to improve the efficient use of various technologies in a bid to expedite the service delivery by creating convenient way of handling files and documents.

The two day workshop has brought together high level officials and stakeholders.