Sudan: Weapon Smugglers Kill Five Sudanese Police Officers

21 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Debba — Five members of the customs police have been killed during an exchange of fire with weapon smugglers near Debba in Northern State yesterday.

According to a statement issued by the police, the clash occurred during the chase of a vehicle carrying weapons about 30 kilometres northwest of Debba.

Another vehicle suddenly appeared during the pursuit. An exchange of fire occurred, which resulted in the death of five employees of the Anti-Smuggling Department: police First Lt Ahmed Salatin, and police agents Seifeldin Suleiman, Omar Jabara, Ali Hussein, and Abdallah Mahmoud.

Other members of the patrol team were injured.

