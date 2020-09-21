Nigeria: Another Makinde Supporter Joins APC

21 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The Ajia Balogun Olubadan, Adegboyega Adegoke, has announced his defection from the Peoples of Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

Mr Adegoke contested for a House of Representatives seat for Ibadan North West/ Ibadan South West district on the platform of the Accord Party (AP) in 2011.

He later joined the PDP to work for the victory of Seyi Makinde in 2019.

But on Sunday while announcing his defection, Mr Adegoke said he has consulted all his political associates, leaders and supporters across the 33 local government areas of Oyo state.

He spoke while addressing his supporters at his office at Oke Ado, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

"Few days ago, there was a fake news story that I, Oloye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has decided to stay back in the PDP.

"Nothing could be farther from the truth. I am in APC 100 per cent and will remain in the APC.

"Please disregard any rumours or fake news. Just be calm, there is no cause for alarm as victory is certain by His grace," the politician said in short a statement to journalists about his meeting with his supporters.

Last week, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 elections, Olufemi Lanlehin, also rejoined the APC.

Mr Lanlehin's return to the APC is coming 18 months after he gave up his ambition to support Mr Makinde. He is said to be angry that Mr Makinde did not keep to the terms of the accord that drew him the support of some of his rivals for the election.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.