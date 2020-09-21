Nigeria: NFF Executive Committee Member, Duhu Passes On At 53

21 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Few weeks after the burial of a member of staff, Tolulope Abe, the Nigeria Football Federation is thrown into another round of mourning following the death on Saturday of a Member of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Adamawa State FA, Alhaji Musa Duhu.

He died in his home in Yola, after a brief illness at the age of 53.

Duhu had taken the place of Alhaji Hussein Modibbo on the NFF Board after the latter, a former Chairman of the Taraba State FA, passed on during the first term of the Amaju Pinnick -led Board.

He then won election himself during the polls of 18th September 2018 that returned Pinnick and most of the Board members to office.

President of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, expressed intense shock at the death of Duhu.

"This is another major shock for us, some months after the death of Hon. Chidi Okenwa, a Member of the Board and only three weeks after we lost a very dedicated and dependable member of Staff, Tolulope Abe. We pray that God will bring an end to this spate of bad news."

Duhu was buried on Sunday afternoon according to Islamic rites.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.