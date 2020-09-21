Nigeria: NFF Executive Committee Member, Duhu Passes On At 53

Few weeks after the burial of a member of staff, Tolulope Abe, the Nigeria Football Federation is thrown into another round of mourning following the death on Saturday of a Member of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Adamawa State FA, Alhaji Musa Duhu.

He died in his home in Yola, after a brief illness at the age of 53.

Duhu had taken the place of Alhaji Hussein Modibbo on the NFF Board after the latter, a former Chairman of the Taraba State FA, passed on during the first term of the Amaju Pinnick -led Board.

He then won election himself during the polls of 18th September 2018 that returned Pinnick and most of the Board members to office.

President of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, expressed intense shock at the death of Duhu.

"This is another major shock for us, some months after the death of Hon. Chidi Okenwa, a Member of the Board and only three weeks after we lost a very dedicated and dependable member of Staff, Tolulope Abe. We pray that God will bring an end to this spate of bad news."

Duhu was buried on Sunday afternoon according to Islamic rites.