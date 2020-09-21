Malawi: Chakwera Reinstates Senior Chief Ngabu - Elevates 2 Sub-Tas of Mulanje

Malawi News Agency
President Lazarus Chakwera (file photo).
21 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times/Mana

President Lazarus Chakwera has reinstated Noah Dalasi Chisafali Ngabu as senior chief Ngabu of Chikhwawa district after he was dethroned by former president Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika dethroned Ngabu over allegations of corruption and mistreatment of his subjects.

But the Chakwera administration said its inquiry has established that the chief was dethroned because he never showed his allegiance to Mutharika's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Meanwhile, government has elevated Sub Traditional Authorities Sunganizeru and Tombondiya of Mulanje District to Traditional Authority status as one way of promoting social economic development in rural areas.

Speaking during the elevation ceremony that took place on Saturday at Mulanje District Council Main Chambers Hall, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi, said chiefs are crucial to the social economic progress of the country as they are custodians of culture and rural development.

She, therefore, advised the newly elevated chiefs to desist from corrupt practices and work hard and hand in hand with fellow duty bearers like councilors and members of parliament to develop their areas.

"Let me urge you to be non partisan and execute your duties without political fear and favor," she said.

She said government has many projects and programmes aimed at alleviating the poor and that it was their duty to make sure only the ones intended to benefit from the programmes are benefiting.

On chieftainship wrangles, the deputy minister said government would prefer if royal families discussed and agreed on the right heir without the involvement of courts as this delays cases and in the end stalls development in their area.

She then assured chiefs in the country that the Tonse led government will continue with all the developments that were started by the previous regime while appealing to local leaders to take a leading role in ensuring quality and timely completion of the projects.

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale Constituency, Victor Musowa, emphasized on the need for the local leaders to spearhead developmental projects in their areas.

He said chief's are often manipulated by politicians and this promotes violence and disagreements among the people and stalls developments.

"Let me ask you to concentrate on the developmental projects in your areas and work with the government and refrain from politics," he said.

Senior Chief Mabuka, whose area the two TAs stem from, expressed gratitude to government for elevating them saying this will enable smooth operations of development projects.

He, therefore, told the newly elevated chiefs to discharge their duties transparently with a hard working spirit so as to motivate their subjects.

"It has been my wish to see that these two chiefs are elevated as my area became unmanageable now that i have grown up, I hope this will foster development in my area," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.