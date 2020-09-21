Malawi: Analyst Advises Khuda Against Outbursts

21 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Blantyre-based sports analyst, Higger Mkandawire, has advised former Silver Strikers forward, Khuda Muyaba, to refrain from using Facebook whenever he has issues with coaches.

Muyaba recently expressed his anger towards coach MekeMwase for not including him in the nation team call up he recently released.

He argued that after scoring 21 goals last season in TNM super league, it is difficult to understand why he has been left out of the squad. He went on allege that Meke is not a good when wrote in Chichewa "Meke Mwase sizampira" insinuating that Meke is bias in his selection.

After joining South Africa's Polokwane City in January this year, he was featured only in a single match by coach Clinton Larsen and for a few minutes. From then on, he failed to make it even to the substitute bench.

This is not the first time Khuda has posted his outbursts on Facebook. It is actually habitual in him to degrade fellow players via the same platform and any official he deems crossing his path.

But analyst Higger Mkandawire cautions Muyaba's behaviour and advises him to use proper channels when he has issues.

"He is fond of posting his outburst on Facebook. This is uncalled for. He should contact the Technical Director for issues he has regarding the national team.

"By using social media, he is portraying a very bad image of himself and he needs to change," explained Mkandawire on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.