Mauritania: AfDB Supports Mauritania With U.S.$2.1 Million

21 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The African Development Bank's (AfDB) Board has approved a grant of $2.1 million to boost the country's resilience against climate related shocks and food insecurity. The funds, sourced from the African Development Fund, will go to provide technical and institutional support to strengthen Mauritania's capacity to assess climate-related risk.

The Bank is extending the funding under its Africa Disaster Risk Financing (ADRIFI) program to enable the country to take out a drought risk index-based insurance policy that is expected to cushion Mauritania's economy against the impacts of drought-related shocks, at a moment when the country is also reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. "The African Development Bank is pleased that ADRiFi Mauritania will provide efficient and timely first-response delivery to targeted beneficiaries in communities that will be affected by disasters, and will strengthen resilience to drought-linked disasters in Mauritania," a statement quoted Atsuko Toda, Bank Director for Agriculture, Finance and Rural Development for the Bank to have said.

Mauritania, a Saharan-Sahelian country, experiences irregular rainfall pattern and repeated drought, which has a profound effect on food production and incomes.

In 2017, 28 per cent of the total population were food insecure.The project will have three components: development of climate risk management solutions; supporting access to disaster risk transfer mechanisms; and programme management and coordination.

