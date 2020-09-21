Liberia: MOJ Seeks Amendment in Criminal Law

21 September 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Reuben Sei Waylaun

Justice Minister, Frank Musa Dean has disclosed that amending the Criminal Procedure Law will further strengthen the criminal justice system in Liberia.

According to Minister Dean, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) engaged the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 2018 to support the amendment of Chapter 16, sub-section 16.4, Chapter 3, section 3.8 and Chapter 10 section 10.2, 10.4 and 10.6 of the Criminal Procedure Law.

The Justice Minister made the disclosure last Friday at a one day consultative meeting which brought together participants from the UNDP and other UN agencies, officials of government and representatives of civil society held at a local hotel in Sinkor.

He indicated that the Ministry of Justice knowing the significance of improving the Criminal Justice System decided to include the amendment of Chapter 12 section 12. 1 and 12.2 and section 3.6 of the New Judiciary Law.

He pointed out that these chapters to be amended will provide for plea bargaining, amending the quarterly Circuit Courts' term to a bi-annual term, provision of authority and arrest, appointment of additional Relieving judges for Circuit Courts and provision for a standard on preliminary examination in cases above the trial jurisdiction of magistrates and justice of the peace.

Minister Dean stressed that the Ministry of Justice considers the amendment of these chapters of the Criminal Procedure Law as a milestone reach.

He asserted that amending these chapters in the Criminal Procedure Law will address the key challenges of prolonged pre-trial detection and dockets over-crowdedness.

He expressed appreciation to the Rule of Law joint program supported by UNDP.OHCHR and Government of Sweden through the Embassy for supporting the Ministry of Justice in achieving this process.

"We can assured you of our commitments to engage the Legislature to amend these chapters of the Criminal Procedure Law after your inputs" Minister Dean added.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.