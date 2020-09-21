Liberia: New Arrest Out for Passport Director

-After Being Denied Entry To USA

A new writ of arrest has being issued this time out of Criminal Court "C" against Liberia's Passport Director, Andrew Wonplo.

The re-arrest comes barely a week after Wonplo and his family were denied and banned from entering America by the United States Government over his alleged criminal record.

The writ of arrest issued by Judge Blamo Dixon further unveiled twelve other persons in connection to the passports fraud that said to have allegedly deprived government of needed revenues.

Wonplo was initially arrested in the first quarter of 2020 by sheriff of the Monrovia City Court (Court of First Instance) upon complain of Central Government accusing him of using his position to exploit government.

Wonplo was taken to prison and subsequently release after the Court pronounced him not guilty for passport scandal.

Although, he was pronounced a freeman by the Liberian Government, but the United States Government on September 10, 2020 banned him and his entire family from travelling to America due to his allege involvement in significant corruption.

Though it is yet to be established as to the amount of needed revenue stolen by Wonplo, the new indictment reveals that from 2018-2019; Wonplo illegally received four thousand, two hundred and fifty blank passports for signatures and legitimate issuance.

It also reveals that while in possession of the blank passports; Wonplo allegedly conspired with Adedoyin Atiroko, Worjloh David Nippy, James Fallah, Johnson Anderson, Nmegatin Konneh and others to sell those passports at the detriment of National Government.