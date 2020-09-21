Liberia: 'PPCC Laws Should Not Be Seen As Barrier to National Development'

The Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission(PPCC), Atty. J. Roseline Nagbe-Kowo is urging Officials of government not to see the PPCC laws and its implementation as BARRIER to Development.

She Called on Officials and Government's entities to see the PPCC laws as what she called requirement and enhancement to attaining a true value of the taxepayer's money.

Atty. Kowo termed the implementation and adherence of the PPCC laws as the road to eliminating corruption by all entities of government being in full compliance.

The PPCC Boss stated that the President's presence shows an indication of commitment and is hopeful of subsequent implementable actions directed at the fight against corruption.

She also stated that the State should embrace compliance laws, in the end it was important that Heads of entities put on their cloaks of responsibilities and adhere when executing developmental initiatives.

"Can we attain national development and adhere to compliance laws, importantly, the PPCC laws? Yes we can, Yes we should and Yes we must, she caveated to the audience" she said.

Madam Kowo who boasted of the early vantage point at which the PPCC stands in Combating corruption, rallied her colleague's supports and fullest corporation in helping the State kill the menace of corruption for the forward national Development of the Liberian People.

She made these remarks at a TWO-DAY NATIONAL ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION SYMPOSIUM Organized by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission sponsored by the Government of Liberia. The Symposium which was held under the theme, "RE-SHAPING THE PERCEPTION OF CORRUPTION AND IDENTIFYING NEW APPROACHES TO ADDRESSING SYSTEMIC CORRUPTION IN LIBERIA", brought together Int'l Development Partners, the Civil Society Organizations, Senior Government Officials and was held at the inter-ministerial Complex in Congo Town from 16th-17th of September.