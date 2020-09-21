South Africa: Time for Justice for the Cosas 4 - How the Police Blew Up '4 Kids With an Idea' in 1982

analysis

On 15 February 1982, four young students from Kagiso were blown up by members of the Security Branch of the apartheid police. The attack took place in an old pump house on a deserted mine property near Krugersdorp. Eustice Madikela, Ntshingo Mataboge, Fanyana Nhlapo were killed. Zandisile Musi was seriously injured. Now more than 38 years later, families have filed for a court order to have the bodies exhumed and examined, with a view to prosecution.

They were just four kids from Kagiso Township. One was still at school. Enamoured with the romance of the Struggle in 1982, they wanted to go into exile and arm themselves to fight apartheid. They paid the price at the hands of a murderous police force.

One of the kids approached a family friend who he knew was a recently returned Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) operative. He asked the operative to help them go into exile. This family friend, unknown to the boy, had recently been "turned" by the security police and was now an askari.

This "family friend" betrayed the child and his three friends, and led them into a police trap, where they were blown up by explosives. Three died. One survived. These...