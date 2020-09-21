South Africa: Time for Justice for the Cosas 4 - How the Police Blew Up '4 Kids With an Idea' in 1982

21 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By David Forbes

On 15 February 1982, four young students from Kagiso were blown up by members of the Security Branch of the apartheid police. The attack took place in an old pump house on a deserted mine property near Krugersdorp. Eustice Madikela, Ntshingo Mataboge, Fanyana Nhlapo were killed. Zandisile Musi was seriously injured. Now more than 38 years later, families have filed for a court order to have the bodies exhumed and examined, with a view to prosecution.

They were just four kids from Kagiso Township. One was still at school. Enamoured with the romance of the Struggle in 1982, they wanted to go into exile and arm themselves to fight apartheid. They paid the price at the hands of a murderous police force.

One of the kids approached a family friend who he knew was a recently returned Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) operative. He asked the operative to help them go into exile. This family friend, unknown to the boy, had recently been "turned" by the security police and was now an askari.

This "family friend" betrayed the child and his three friends, and led them into a police trap, where they were blown up by explosives. Three died. One survived. These...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.