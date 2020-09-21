Mozambique: A Further Two Coronavirus Deaths Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further two deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a health ministry press release, both of these victims were elderly Mozambican women who died in Maputo city. One was 60 and the other 81 years old. They were notified as positive for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 30 August and 14 September, and both died on Saturday. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 43.

The release said that, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 124,785 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,573 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,147 of these samples were tested in public facilities, and 426 in private laboratories.

Of all the samples tested, 630 were from Maputo city, 230 from Maputo province, 190 from Cabo Delgado, 168 from Nampula, 151 from Manica, 91 from Tete, 55 from Sofala, 31 from Inhambane, 22 from Zambezia and five from Gaza.

1.339 of these tests were negative, and 234 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 6,771.

Of the new cases, 233 are Mozambicans and one is from Sao Tome and Principe. 119 are men or boys, and 115 are women or girls. Eight are children under five years of age, and a further eight are over 65 years old.

104 of the cases are from Maputo city, and 94 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province account for almost 85 per cent of the new cases. There were also nine cases from Zambezia, nine from Sofala, eight from Nampula, five from Inhambane, three from Tete, one from Cabo Delgado and one from Gaza.

In accordance with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation and their contacts, are being traced.

The Ministry added that, over the same 24 hour period, three Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospital, two in Maputo city and one in Nampula, but six others, all in Maputo, have been admitted to hospital isolation wards. Currently 37 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised - 34 in Maputo city, two in Gaza and one in Zambezia.

In this period, only two people made a full recovery from Covid-19, one in Niassa and one in Inhambane. A total of 3,622 people have recovered from the disease (53.5 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Sunday, the geographical breakdown of all 6,771 cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 2,856; Maputo province, 1,230; Cabo Delgado, 690; Nampula, 576; Zambezia, 329; Gaza, 269; Sofala, 209; Niassa, 188; Tete, 177; Inhambane, 144; Manica, 103.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 6,771 confirmed cases, of whom 3,622 have made a complete recovery and 3,102 are active cases. 47 Covid-19 patients have died, 43 from the disease, and four from other causes.