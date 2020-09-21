Botswana: Bfa Elections Oct 10

Gaborone — The long-awaited Botswana Football Association (BFA) elective general assembly will be held on October 10, in different parts of the country.

For the first time in the history of Botswana football, the assembly will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19 protocols, which dictate that a meeting, workshop, or conference shall have a maximum of 50 persons and that a people shall not travel across COVID zones for such.

In that regard, BFA found it prudent to host the ordinary general assembly virtually. A media release from the association indicates that structures from Greater Kgalagadi and Ghanzi areas will convene in Jwaneng; structures within Greater Gaborone will convene in Gaborone; Palapye will host structures from Palapye and Selebi Phikwe areas while Francistown will cater for Boteti, Maun and Chobe areas.

Sunday Standard, sport editor Botlhale Koothopile sees this as a welcome development, as the elections would finally take place, which means people can now get past the politics and start focusing on actual football.

He said hosting elections would allow for whoever wins to start making serious and binding decisions on how to restart the games during and post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My prayer and expectation is that those tasked with voting will do what is best for football, not their own personal interests. They have been selected as delegates because their individual structures believe they can make sound decisions for the sport," he said.

Koothopile said when they stand at the polling booth to cast their vote, delegates must ask themselves whether what they were about to do was genuinely for the love of football or not, adding that they have to understand that each and every vote they have has the potential to either set the sport on the path to success or to destruction.

He said this year's assembly would be the most crucial the BFA had hosted in recent memory, adding that it was one that would determine the future of football, more especially looking at the prevailing coronavirus related setbacks.

Three candidates; incumbent Maclean Letshwiti, former BFA chief executive officer, Ookeditse Malesu and former president Tebogo Sebego would battle it out for the BFA presidency.

Source : BOPA