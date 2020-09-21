Zimbabwe: Hadebe Under French Team Radar

21 September 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Terry Madyauta

Zimbabwe international defender Teenage Hadebe appears on his way out of Turkish Super League side Yeni Malatyaspor with latest reports in France linking him with a move to Ligue 2 side Amiens.

Hadebe's future has recently been the subject of constant speculation after the towering defender enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Europe with Yeni Malatyaspor.

He was named in the Turkish Super League's Team of the Season.

Turkish giants Besiktas and Trabzonspor are understood to be monitoring the defender's progress while the 24-year-old Zimbabwean was also reported to have attracted interest from unnamed clubs in the French Ligue 1.

The French publication Courrier Picard reported last week that Hadebe had caught the eye of the Ligue 2 side Amiens, who are reportedly weighing him as an option to replace on-loan Liverpool defender Adam Lewis.

Hadebe's manager Gibson Mahachi confirmed Amiens were monitoring his player, though they were yet to make an offer for his services.

"He is being monitored by many clubs, Amiens included and two other clubs which I cannot name at the moment," Mahachi told Standardsport in an interview yesterday.

"Everything is still at the monitoring stage, there has not been any offer made to us, but we are hoping for something soon and we are hoping to have finer details next week."

If Hadebe moves to Amiens, he will become the third Zimbabwean plying his trade in France, joining the pair of Marshall Munetsi and Tino Kadewere who are currently in the Ligue 1 with Stade Reims and Lyon respectively.

Hadebe made his first appearance of the season for his club after coming on as a substitute in the 81st minute as Yeni Malatyaspor picked up their first point of the season following a one-all draw at home against Göztepe on Friday night.

He missed the team's opening game of the new season, which they lost 3-0 against Fatih Karagümrük SK.

Hadebe's absence from Yeni Malatyaspor's starting line-up despite being one of their outstanding players last season has fuelled speculation that he could be headed for the exit door.

