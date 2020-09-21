Mozambique: Mocimboa da Praia Aerodrome Operational

21 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The aerodrome at Mocimboa da Praia, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has been rebuilt after it was largely destroyed in an attack by islamist terrorists on 23 March, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

A source in the Mozambique Airports Company (ADM) told the paper that the rehabilitation of the aerodrome was completed about a month ago, at a cost of 500,000 meticais (about 7,000 US dollars).

The chairperson of the regulatory body, the Mozambican National Civil Aviation Institute (IACM), Joao de Abreu, has confirmed that the aerodrome is operational. He added that the IACM never suspended air traffic to Mocimboa da Praia: the terrorists destroyed the aerodrome offices, but did not damage the runway.

The 23 March attack on the aerodrome happened two years after it had been completely rehabilitated, at a cost to ADM of 24 million meticais.

The aerodrome may now be safe, but, according to the most recent reports, much of Mocimboa da Praia town and its port remain in terrorist hands.

