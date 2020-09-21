Africa: I Want to Win Trophies With Sundowns - Shalulile... As Striker Pens Five-Year Deal

21 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Otniel Hembapu

Winning countless trophies and dominating African football are some of the targets atop of Namibia's international Peter Shaulile's plan of action for new club Mamelodi Sundowns, with the 27-year old striker saying that playing for the South African champions is a dream come true.

Shalulile, who finished the past season as joint-top goalscorer alongside Orlando Pirates' marksman Gabadinho Mhango with 16 goals apiece, was on Friday unveiled by Sundowns at the club's Chloorkop headquarters alongside Mothobi Mvala, who also joins him at Sundowns from Highlands Park. The Namibian star man and Mvala, who both signed five-year deals with Sundowns, had been long linked with a possible move to Chloorkop following Highlands' sale of their PSL status to First Division side TS Galaxy. Speaking to the club's media desk during Friday's welcoming at Chloorkop, an excited Shalulile, who was donning the yellow colours of Sundowns, said: "I joined Sundowns because I think it's one of the best clubs in Africa and I want to win trophies. It's a platform for me to play in Africa with the Caf Champions League."

At Sundowns, Shalulile will be fighting for game time against top acts such as Mauricio Affonso, Jose Ali Meza and Sibusiso Vilakazi, who are all tried and tested lethal net-busters. During his time Highlands, the Namibian international made a total 86 appearances for the club and scored a remarkable 29 goals in all competitions.

Shalulile is a product of Namibia's Premiership side Tura Magic FC and has also represented Namibia at various topflight continental competitions at the 2015 Cosafa Cup, which Namibia won, and the 2019 Africas Cup of Nations (Afcon).

He joined Highlands Park who were playing in the South African second tier at the time after an impressive showing at the 2015 Cosafa Cup and helped them gain promotion. His two crucial goals in the 2016 playoff encounter against Mbombela sent Highlands to the top flight of South African football and remained Highlands' talisman until a recent move to Sundowns.

