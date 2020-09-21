Namibia: Women Super League Kick-Off Pushed to Next Year

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) Skorpion Zinc Women Super League, which was initially scheduled to start next month, has now been postponed to February next year, league chairperson Jackie Gertze said.

Gertze yesterday told New Era Sport that after various consultations with stakeholders, a new decision to start the league February next year was made and the league will now boast 12 teams in total following the arrival of Ramblers ladies and Eleven Arrows ladies.

The league will only start next year after the leadership of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) suggested all NFA-affiliated leagues should begin at the same time, Gertze said. She further added that the decision to postpone the kick-off date will help the women's department to ensure that all member clubs and the league's medical department are ready to implement the health guidelines.

However, she added they will still go ahead with the planned pre-season tournament slated for November this year.

"The NFA Women Super League will kick-off in February 2021. This is a decision by the NFA that all leagues (1st Division, 2nd Division, and Women Senior Regional Leagues, as well as the Women Youth Leagues (Galz & Goals programme), should all kick off at the same time. The NFA Women Super Cup is set for November, as it helps with pre-season action and preparations," said Gertz

She added: "This will help the women department to see if all clubs and league's medical department is ready to implement the health guideline as set by the Women Super League (WSL), as well as the guidelines from Namibia Sport Commission (NSC), which are guiding all federations with contact sports".

Last season, the league consisted of 10 teams, namely: Tura Magic Ladies, Khomas Namibian Police, Unam Bokkies, NUST Babes, Namib Daughters, Omaheke Queens, Galz and Goals, RightWay, V-Power Angels and Girls Football Academy. But for the coming season, the league will consist of 12 clubs following the addition of Ramblers Ladies and Eleven Arrows Ladies.

Tura Magic Ladies are the reigning champions of the women super league, having leapfrogged second-placed Namibian Police Ladies to the trophy last season.