Malawi: Magistrate Viva Grants Ex-Minister Mussa, Munthali Bail

21 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has granted bail to former minister of information Henry Mussa and former director of information Gideon Munthali.

Giving his ruling on Monday, the Magistrate said the bail has been given on the condition that the two will give a sum of K500,000 cash bond, one reliable and traceable surety who will give K250,000.

The two suspects will report once every fortnight to Central Region Police office and should surrender all their travel documents to the court and will have to consult the courts everytime they want to travel outside the country.

The Magistrate has since adjourned the matter to October 20, 2020 where the accused will enter plea to the charges.

Mussa and Munthali were arrested for allegedly stealing computers and generators.

Police say the stolen computers and generators were donated by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority and meant for state-owned Malawi News Agency.

In the meantime, police say one of the 10 stolen computers has been recovered from Munthali's house while one of the three generator sets has been recovered from Mussa's house.

The arrests are the latest since President Lazarus Chakwera came to power promising to eradicate corruption that flourished under former President Peter Mutharika.

