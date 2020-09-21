Malawi: 2 Malawi Players, Officials Test Positive for Covid-19

Two Malawi National Football team players and two officials have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), a global health pandemic, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) announced.

FAM, however, declined, to disclose their details, saying all the positive cases were asymptomatic.

"They are currently in isolation being monitored by our medical team and it is expected that they will be able to report for national duty once they test negative 10 days from the day when they tested positive in line with the National MoH guidelines on Covid-19.

"As we embark on this critical journey of football restart, we wish to advise that safety of all concerned is our utmost priority and we will do everything possible to enforce strict health and sanity measures during football gatherings," said Gomezgani Zakazaka, FAM Competitions and Media Director.

According to Zakazaka, FAM medical team screened selected Flames players, officials and members of staff who directly provide services to the Flames when in camp.

Last Friday, Flames Coach Meke Mwase released his squad for camp training in preparation for the forthcoming international assignments, mainly the COSAFA Senior nr Challenge Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The COSAFA tournament is scheduled to take place in Durban, South Africa in October. In November, the Flames will play against Burkina Faso in the Afcon.

The national team has started camping on Monday 21st September 2020 at the Mpira Village in Blantyre.

Flames Coach Meck Mwase has named his squad ahead of expected assignments during the FIFA window between 5-13 October.

The Flames will be preparing for match Day 3 and 4 of 2022 AFCON Qualifers against Burkina FASO in November.

The local based players will go in camp on Monday at the Mpira Village in Blantyre.

FAM will next week confirm whether the Flames will participate at the COSAFA Championship or play friendly matches in October.

The following are the players expected to report camp training!

Goalkeepers; Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers), Rabson Chiyenda (Nyasa Big Bullets), William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers) and Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders; Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets), Precious Sambani (Nyasa Big Bullets), Hadji Wali (Silver Strikers) and Nickson Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Midfielders; Chimango Kaira (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chikoti Chirwa (Kamuzu Barracks), Raffick Namwera (Be Forward Wanderers), Duncan Nyoni (Silver Strikers), Peter Banda (Nyasa Big Bullets) Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Isaac Kaliati (Be Forward Wanderers) and Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles).

Strikers; Foster Biton (Silver Strikers), Vincent Nyangulu (Be Forward Wanderers) and Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Foreign Based players

Limbikani Mzava - unattached

Gerald Phiri -Baroka FC

Richard Mbulu -Baroka FC

Gabadinho Mhango - Orlando Pirates

John Banda - UD Songo

Charles Petro -FC Sheriff

Schumaker Kuwali -UD Songo

Chawanangwa Kaonnga - TS Sporting

Francisco Madinga -FC Dila Gori

Denis Chembezi -Polakwane

Yamikani Chester - Las Vegas Lights

