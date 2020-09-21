Zimbabwe: Govt Urged to Demilitarize State Institutions

21 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has bemoaned the heightened crisis in the country while calling on government to stop arbitrary arrests, torture and abduction of citizens.

Commemorating the International Day of Peace, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) said government should to demilitarize state institutions, respect and uphold citizens' fundamental rights as enshrined in the constitution.

"We note with great concern that criminalization of civic society work has led to a shrinking democratic space and ultimately working against efforts to promote peace, tolerance and development," read the statement.

CiZC emphasized that peace is key to development.

"We are concerned with the continued crisis in Zimbabwe which has been characterized by clampdown on opposition and civic society activists."

The organisation added that national healing continues to be a pipe dream given the intransigence of the Zimbabwean government as well as lack of sincerity in engaging victims of rights violations.

"The Zimbabwean crisis is a call to action for civic society groups given the imperative need to engage communities and promote tolerance while doing away with political manipulation that has largely created conflicts in communities," read the statement.

Arbitrary arrests, torture and abduction of civic society activists have instilled fear among citizens and government's intolerance to dissent has heightened the crisis in Zimbabwe.

CiZC called upon regional, continental and international partners to intervene in addressing the Zimbabwean crisis.

