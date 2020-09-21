South Africa: Kanana Rape and Robbery Accused Remains in Custody

press release

An 18-year-old accused, Lucky Moyinga was today, remanded in custody upon appearance in the Orkney Magistrates' Court on charges of rape and robbery. He will reappear in court on Monday, 28 September 2020, for formal bail application.

Moyinga was on Friday, 18 September 2020, arrested at Extension 13, Kanana Location near Orkney following investigation that linked him to robbery and rape incident. It is alleged that an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the early hours of Friday morning, 21 August 2020, at Extension 13. According to reports, the woman was allegedly gang raped by unknown suspects after forcefully gaining entrance into the house where she was sleeping alone. The suspects then took her outside the house where they allegedly raped her again.

Initially, three suspects were taken in for questioning after two of them were rescued from members of the community who wanted to take the law into their own hands. However, they were released as they could not be linked with the incident. Investigation into the matter continues.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrest and commended the investigation team for their hard work that resulted in the arrest. He urged members of the community to work together with the police to ensure that justice is served.

Meanwhile, internal investigation into apparent failure by first responders to secure the crime scene, is still underway.