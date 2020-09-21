Malawi: Entire Village Sold in Mchinji, 200 Families Facing Eviction

21 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Shocking details are emerging in Traditional Authority Dambe in Mchinji where a village known as Kachoka was allegedly sold in June 2019.

Currently, over 200 families are facing eviction as the new owner wants to develop the area.

Group village headman Kachoka told Nyasa Times that a son to late chief Kasoka who died in 1996 sold the land claiming it belonged to his father.

The chief added that a primary school and a graveyard were sold together with the land.

Deputy director of Legal Aid Bureau Trouble Kalua also confirmed that the locals lodged a complaint with the office and a stay order has been obtained following an enforcement order that was obtained by the buyer Frank Chisakalimi in June this year to have the villagers vacate the area.

The villagers have also lodged a complaint with Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on the matter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.