press release

Wellington police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 39-year-old Mynhardt Potgieter who was last seen at the Wellington taxi rank on 31 August 2020. He was dressed in a black hoody top with a C- Dog logo at the back of the hoody.

Anyone with information regarding Potgieter's whereabouts is kindly requested to contact the Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Piet Koordom on 021 864 9600 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.