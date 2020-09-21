Namibia: I Am Prepared to Pay the Price - Tsanigab

21 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — Fraud and corruption accused, Grootfontein local authority councillor Jack Tsanigab, says he is open to any investigation against him and is ready to pay the price of the outcome.

"If I am corrupt and it is proven, let me face the full wrath of the law; I should not shy away from that, yet people should know that one is innocent until proven guilty in a competent court of law," Tsanigab, who is also the municipality's management committee chairperson, said in an interview with New Era.

"So, it is up to the investigators to gather the evidence to prove my innocence or find me guilty to prosecute. Therefore, I am not going to dwell much on the issue as it is in court; therefore, all I can say is I am not against the process."

Tsanigab was arrested early August by the Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly buying land, using the names of his family members, for his benefits.

He is further accused of presenting a false income certificate with a loan application to the municipality of Grootfontein to be allocated plots.

Among the prominent land deal is a 2012 'Build Together' plot, which he has now developed.

It is alleged he got the plot under the disguise of a relative.

His arrest came a month after the community had petitioned the municipality.

The community members accused Tsanigab of abusing a council vehicle, while they had also pleaded with the ACC to wrap up investigations against the councillor, who is accused of owning multiple plots at the town.

He was released on bail of N$4 000, and his matter was postponed to 6 October.

