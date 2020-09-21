South Africa: Members of the Rapid Rail Policing Unit Rescue a Pangolin in Mpumalanga

press release

Two men have been arrested for being in possession of a Pangolin.

At the time of the arrest, a team which comprises of members of the Rapid Rail Policing Unit from Gauteng North and Limpopo together with members of the SANDF, were conducting routine vehicle searches on the Mananga road in the Komatipoort Policing precinct.

The team stopped and searched a taxi where two foreign nationals were found to be in possession of the endangered species.

Upon further investigation, the team discovered that the pair were in the country illegally.

The team apprehended the pair and rescued the animal which has since been placed under the care of the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency.

The pair will appear before the Komatipoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 22 September 2020, to face a variety of charges which include the following:

1. Violation of the Immigration Act.

2. Violation of Section 29 of Act 10 of 1998 - Mpumalanga Nature Conservation Act: transporting of game without a permit.

3. Violation of Section 31 of Act 10 of 1998- Importation of wild animals without a permit.

4. Violation of Section 82 of Act 10 of 1998- Prohibited Acts involving endangered or rare species.

The South African Police Service is encouraging members of the public to share information on illegal activities by calling the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111 or download the MySAPS App. The public is reminded that all information will be treated with confidentiality.