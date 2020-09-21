South Africa: Public Assistance Sought After Four Men Killed in Crossroads, Nyanga

21 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Nyanga detectives are seeking the assistance of members of the public as they investigate the murder of four men and an attempted murder of the fifth one in Crossroads on Sunday evening.

Reports indicate the five men all in their early thirties were sitting in front of a house in Noxolo Street in Crossroads when a white VW vehicle pulled up and three occupants fired several shots and subsequently fled. One person died on the scene and three victims succumbed to injuries sustained in hospital later. A fifth person was admitted in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Mlonyeni on 083 719 3621 or alternatively Detective Captain Pakaman on 082 469 2470. Information can also be relayed to the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the MySAPSApp.

