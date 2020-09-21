South Africa: Suspects in Custody for Murder of Two Women

press release

On 19 September 2020 at 20:30, two bodies of women were found at Eshobeni Reserve in KwaMbonambi lying next to the road.

The bodies sustained gunshot wounds to the forehead and were found by the members of the community. The investigation conducted at the scene revealed that a bakkie with the driver and two passengers was traveling at Eshobeni area when the two women were dropped by the driver who fired shots towards them.

The motive for the killing is yet to be established as investigations unfolds. The driver of the vehicle was traced and found at a local clinic where he was found stab wound on left arm. The deceased were identified as Neli Mkhwanazi (35) of Dukuduku Reserve and Zanele Amanda Mbuyazi (37) of Khondweni Reserve. A 39-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for two counts of murders. He will appear before the KwaMbonambi Magistrate's Court once discharged.

The Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya praised the police officers for the speedy arrest of the suspect. "We will make sure that we fight the pandemic of Gender Based Violence in our province," he said.