South Africa: Suspects in Custody for Murder of Two Women

21 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 19 September 2020 at 20:30, two bodies of women were found at Eshobeni Reserve in KwaMbonambi lying next to the road.

The bodies sustained gunshot wounds to the forehead and were found by the members of the community. The investigation conducted at the scene revealed that a bakkie with the driver and two passengers was traveling at Eshobeni area when the two women were dropped by the driver who fired shots towards them.

The motive for the killing is yet to be established as investigations unfolds. The driver of the vehicle was traced and found at a local clinic where he was found stab wound on left arm. The deceased were identified as Neli Mkhwanazi (35) of Dukuduku Reserve and Zanele Amanda Mbuyazi (37) of Khondweni Reserve. A 39-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for two counts of murders. He will appear before the KwaMbonambi Magistrate's Court once discharged.

The Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya praised the police officers for the speedy arrest of the suspect. "We will make sure that we fight the pandemic of Gender Based Violence in our province," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.