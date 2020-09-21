South Africa: Fugitive Nabbed for Murder

21 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation, Provincial Trio Task Team with Metro Police conducted an operation in the Sydenham policing area aimed at executing the warrant of arrest.

Police proceeded to Michan Place in Sydenham where a 48-year-old man was arrested. He has been sought for a case of murder and two cases of theft with false pretences. The cases were allegedly committed in Swaziland in 2016. Police seized a laptop, a memory stick, a cellphone as well as an expired passport.

Police conducted a further search and found scheduled medication. A 19-year-old man was arrested for possession of scheduled medication and contravening the Medicines Control Act. The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court and the 48-year-old will be appearing for extradition.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.