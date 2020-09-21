South Africa: Fugitive Nabbed for Murder

press release

Yesterday, police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation, Provincial Trio Task Team with Metro Police conducted an operation in the Sydenham policing area aimed at executing the warrant of arrest.

Police proceeded to Michan Place in Sydenham where a 48-year-old man was arrested. He has been sought for a case of murder and two cases of theft with false pretences. The cases were allegedly committed in Swaziland in 2016. Police seized a laptop, a memory stick, a cellphone as well as an expired passport.

Police conducted a further search and found scheduled medication. A 19-year-old man was arrested for possession of scheduled medication and contravening the Medicines Control Act. The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court and the 48-year-old will be appearing for extradition.