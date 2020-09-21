Gambia: Parliament to Vote for or Against Constitution Promulgation Bill 2020 Today

21 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

National Assembly Members (NAMs) will today vote for or against the Promulgation bill 2020, which will require 44-member to let it go for referendum in January 2021.

If the Yes-vote is less than 44 out of the 57 legislators, then the Bill will be rejected - meaning another opportunity will not be given to hold the referendum.

The National Assembly has 53 elected members with five being nominated by the President, bringing the total number of 58. Out of 53 elected lawmakers, one has passed away in January 2020 with his seat being vacant until today.

However, it is important to note that the speaker is not eligible to vote.

In the Assembly, UDP has 23 MPs, 9 independent MPs, 4 from PDOIS, 5 from the former ruling party, 5 from NRP, 4 from GDC and 2 from PPP.

