Gambia: ICRC, Grcs Hands Over Ppes to Gambia Prisons

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in partnership with The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) last Friday handed over Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to The Gambia Prison Services.

ICRC donated body bags, face, respiratory and surgical masks, gloves, boots, overalls, aprons, goggles, thermometers, face shields and gowns to The Gambia Prison Services.

GRCS complemented ICRC's assistance with mosquito nets, blankets, masks, disinfectants, bed sheets and boots. In addition to the items, GRCS pledged to fumigate The Gambia Prison Services.

Speaking at the handing over held at GRCS Headquarters, Alasan Senghore,secretary-general Gambia Red Cross Society described the occasion as important for them as they want to eradicate or reduce covid-19 to the minimum.

SG Senghore noted"the only way we can eradicate or reduce covid-19 to the minimum is by strengthening our response by extending our services to all institutions and services that exist within the country."

He pointed out that a lot has been done in terms of response but noted that most of the responses were not to specific institutions like The Gambia Prison Services.

He further stated that very often people respond but forget essential services such as the Gambia prisons, noting that inside the prisons are people with families and relatives as well as officers who go in and out of the prison.

Therefore, Mr Senghore said if we do not support to protect them and to prevent the spread of covid-19 we are not doing enough to cut the chain of transmission.

He remarked that not only is this a time where we have to come together as Gambians but also as institutions to reduce covid-19 transmission to the minimum or eradicate it in The Gambia.

Ansumana Manneh, Director General Gambia Prison Services described the assistance as timely as The Gambia Prison Services is one of the most vulnerable institutions to covid-19 in The Gambia.

"Currently the Ministry of Health is conducting tests in the prisons and for sure we must expect some positive cases within the prisons," he stated, saying this is due the conditions of the prisons.

He highlighted the PPEs have been their constraint with frontline officers without protective equipments except their uniforms.

He on behalf of Gambia Prison Services and inmates thanked ICRC and GRCS for the assistance and assured them that the materials will be used for their rightful purpose.

DG Manneh also assured ICRC and GRCS that prisons doors are open to them at all time for visits.

