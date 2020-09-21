Malawi: Thyolo to Elect New Market Committee Members

Thyolo — , Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) office in Thyolo district on Saturday launched election day for market committee members for Bvumbwe market in which the day of casting the vote will be on 27 September, 2020.

Speaking during the launch at Bvumbwe market, the Elections Officer for MEC in Thyolo district, Daniel Majamanda said the launch follows expiry tenure of the current market committee.

"We are here to launch the elections day following a plea from Thyolo District Commissioner who urged us to lead the elections of market committee here at Bvumbwe as the current committee's tenure has expired.

"Today we have just launched the date and guided people to meditate on names that they think can lead them for the next few years. We have set 23 September, 2020 to be the nomination day for the contestants and from 24-25 September as the registration days for voters," said Majamanda.

Majamanda further added: "Voters will be the genuine and indigenous vendors of Bvumbwe market. Everyone is free to contest but people have to choose a leader who can deliver in as far as market development is concerned.

Thyolo North Constituency councilor for MaKungwa ward, Idrisa Gausi appreciated the decision by the Thyolo District Commissioner to let MEC lead the elections of the Market committee at Bvumbwe saying the old strategy of standing behind the back of the contestants is not trustworthy.

"MEC is the only body that people trust which by facilitating the elections people trust the outcome to be free and fair because it falls within their mandate to hold elections. My plea is that the contestants should do their campaigns amicably and peacefully," said Gausi.

The launch of the elections means that MEC has opened the door for those contemplating to contest to start campaigning ahead of nomination day slated for 23 September,

2020.

The positions up for grabs include chairman and the vice, treasurer as well as Secretary among other key positions.