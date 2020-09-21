Malawi: Lingadzi Police Records Increase in Crime, Road Accidents

2 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — , Lingadzi police station in Lilongwe has registered increased rates of criminal and road accident cases from January to June this year.

Officer-In-Charge for Lingadzi police, Neppier Chafikana revealed the development on Sunday during Station Executive Committee (SEC) meeting at Ufulu Garden in Lilongwe.

"During the period under review (January to June 2020) the station registered 760 criminal cases comprising burglary, theft, and defilement among others, while during the same period in 2019, 640 cases were registered, depicting 19 percent increase of the cases," he said.

However, Chafikana highlighted that the station has also registered 412 road accidents this year compared to 155 road accidents reported in 2019 representing 167 per-cent increases.

The officer-in-charge said to reduce these cases the police station in partnership with groups, organization, individuals and community members from Traditional Authority (TA) Chitukula and TA Chimuzu and TA Njewa has introduced station executive committee.

The chairperson for Lingadzi SEC, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka said the committee is a community led and non-profit making forum in the pursuit of safety and security of the communities in order to create a just society.

"Chairpersons from various community policing structures shall be empowered to take a leading role in matters of safety and security and hence improved quality of life for the public as well as changes in attitudes and structures which perpetuate human suffering and injustice," he said.

Mtumbuka pointed out that the committee shall be elected every two years to coordinate safety and security activities within Lingadzi policing areas and the membership to this committee are from community policing forums (CPFs).

Central regional community policing coordinator, Superintendent, Patricia Njawili requested the committee to increase general public awareness on the need for police-community partnership to fight against crime through local media.

"The committee should sensitize the public especially the youth on the root causes of the involvement in punishable cases such as drug and alcohol abuse, theft and vandalism of public property through demonstrations," she said.

Njawili appealed to the committee to also provide and include integration of safety and security messages in social gatherings, schools and religious activities.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.