Tanzania: Govt Banks On Marine Transport Efficiency

TANZANIA Electrical Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa) Chief Executive Officer Japhet Maselle has said in the 2019/20 fiscal year, various projects for improving parking spaces and purchasing new vessels were implemented.

Mr Maselle noted that the government had finished building MV Ilemela, which was offering services and in the 2020/21 fiscal year the government would have new ferries of MV Tegemeo, MV Musoma, MV Nyerere and MV Kilombero 2.

"Temesa plans to purchase five new boats which are at different stages and contracts have been signed," he noted.

Mr Maselle, who doubles as Temesa Chairman of Workers' Council, was speaking at a meeting held recently.

At the meeting, Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Elias Mwakalinga warned all underperforming Temesa managers, saying they risked being sacked.

Mr Mwakalinga warned them when opening the Temesa workers' council meeting.

The PS said he did not expect to hear complaints from Tanzanians who wanted to travel on the country's waters using vessels, adding that the regional managers failing to underperform would be sacked.

"I don't want to hear complaints on ferries, especially those which are not working as well as confusion of travel schedules as we already disbursed enough money to Temesa to ensure the vessesls keep operating," he noted.

Mr Mwakalinga further hinted that many ferries in the country were reportedly facing technical problems caused by negligence in routine maintenance which needed to be done on time.

"Many of the vessels have been facing technical problems, but Temesa officials have been delaying their repairs. I want to insist that you should not play with the lives of our people who have been using this transport," he added.

According to him, before he leaves the ministry, he wants to see Temesa having its centre for building vessels as well as having special maintenance facilities countrywide.

He further directed Temesa officials to ensure there was an efficient system for revenue collection to seal all loopholes for revenue loss.

"For example, at Kigamboni Ferry the government collects enough revenue from travellers.

So, I think it is important to strengthen offices there to ensure the country's revenue is not lost," he said.

Mr Mwakalinga said the government was in its final stages to improve its revenue collection systems as well as making close follow-ups at all ferries to curb misappropriation of funds.

Mr Mwakalinga further directed leaders of the workers' council to be in frontline in fighting against corrupt practices perpetuated by unethical officials.