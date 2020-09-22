Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 195 to 57,437

22 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 195 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 57,437 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Enugu recorded 51 new cases; Gombe, 40; Lagos, 39; Plateau, 23; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 15; Rivers, 12; Kaduna, eight; Ondo, three; Bauchi, two; while Edo and Ogun recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 57,437 cases of COVID-19. 48,674 patients have been discharged, while 1,100 persons have died."

