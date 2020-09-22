Nigeria in One of Worst Health, Economic Crises - VP Osinbajo

22 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said Nigeria was going through one of the worst health and economic crises in history and only innovative ideas could make a difference.

The vice-president made the submission at a virtual conference of the Centre for Lion Gadgets and Technologies organised by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka with the theme: "Technological Innovation for Holistic Sustainable Development."

He said Nigeria in a search of recovery must deploy a method it never saw and used to fight the battle.

"We are in one of the worst health and economic crises in living memory and our recovery must be innovative - we must employ never-before-seen methods to fight the never-before-seen plethora of issues before," he said.

According to him, Nigeria must also deploy technology and innovation that are similar to what is obtainable in advanced countries to contend against attendant challenges.

A statement by the vice-president's spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, who said the event also featured a virtual interaction between his principal and students from both the university and secondary school on UNN campus, said Osinbajo insisted that deployment of technology is key to recovery.

He said Nigeria's hope lay in the ability of young ones to think out of the box.

"Whether we are discussing the delivery of social services to vulnerable communities and promoting financial inclusion or we are talking about boosting agricultural productivity and promoting the security of our communities, how we harness technology is crucial.

"The future will be decided in groups such as yours, where young Nigerians are actively thinking about how to deploy technology in creative ways for problem-solving," he added.

Osinbajo said the needed innovative ideas must be deployed in an inclusive and accessible manner and all Nigerians including the poor and the vulnerable must be involved.

"In thinking about solutions to our developmental issues, we are expected to be both creative, relevant, and ingenious, which is what innovation is all about.

"But we must also be faithful stewards of our environment, we must be inclusive, innovation must be accessible to all especially the poor and vulnerable.

"So, innovating for sustainable development involves creating environmentally friendly low cost and contextually relevant technological solutions to our most pressing challenges," he said.

Akande said earlier in his remark, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Charles Igwe, said the university had, over the years, prioritised the deployment of technology in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It listed other participants at the conference to include former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, the Most Rev. Paulinus Eze Okafor, among others.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.