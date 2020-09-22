Kenya: FKF Elections - Process Hits Home Stretch

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) County polls took place on Saturday without much drama.

However, there were several complains filed by aggrieved contestants that will be heard by the Electoral Board this week.

One such complaint is from Mombasa, where Lillian Kazungu, an ally of FKF president Nick Mwendwa, failed to retain the chairperson seat after a shock 17-16 loss to newbie Aladin Abdalla in the region's polls at the Shanzu Teachers College.

"I have filed an appeal. There were three spoilt votes and I know those were mine," Kazungu told Nation Sport.

But Abdalla appeared unconcerned, stating: "She selected the clubs that voted yet I still beat her. It is her right to lodge an appeal but I am confident the new leadership represents the will of the people."

In Kisumu, Moses Adagala, who lost 36-5 to Dickson Oruko in the race for the county chairmanship, said he was rigged out.

He added he had no faith with the board to resolve his complaint.

"We were rigged out in a well-planned move. My delegates were asked to come and vote during specific times. Others were locked out. The option we are now exploring is to form a parallel (football) league in Kisumu," warned the Chemelil Sugar owner.

Conceded defeat

Meanwhile, in Nairobi East, George Onyango who was floored 51-45 by City lawyer Amos "Wakili" Otieno, conceded defeat.

"The process was fair and my opponent won. I congratulate him. I own a football club that participates in the division two league so I will continue to support the development of talent at the grassroots," he said.

Twenty-one county football bosses were elected on Saturday.

They join 23 others who were elected unopposed.

The new officials will join representatives from the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), National Super League (NSL), Division One League, and Women Premier League in electing a new FKF president and his National Executive Committee (NEC) during the national polls slated for October 17.

"We will issue a notice for the Special General Meeting (SGM) for the purpose of elections on October 3," said the Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo. There is, however, a case before the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) challenging the elections.

The case was filled by presidential aspirants Sam Nyamweya, Twaha Mbarak, Nicholas Musonye and others.

The case will be heard by the SDT under the chairmanship of John Ohaga on Tuesday and September 29.

The Tribunal has twice before nullified the federation elections for not meeting legal and constitutional requirements.