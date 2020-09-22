Kenya: KQ Resumes Tanzania Flights

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has resumed flights to the United Republic of Tanzania following the lifting of the suspension of all Kenyan aviation operators by the Tanzanian Government.

This follows a circular issued by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority announcing the resumption and restoration of all flights by Kenyan operators with immediate effect.

"We are pleased to resume our services to Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar following this announcement by the Tanzanian Government. Tanzania is critical to both Kenya and East Africa's economic growth and we look forward to our continued collaboration," said Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The first Kenya Airways flight to Dar es Salaam departed from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport - Nairobi on the morning of Monday 21st September and the second on the evening of Wednesday 23rd September. Thereafter KQ will operate two daily flights to Dar es Salaam.

KQ's first flight to Zanzibar will depart on Saturday 26th September and will thereafter operate three times a week - on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Flights to Kilimanjaro International airport will resume in October to target connectivity with the Nairobi- New York route.

Kenya Airways officially resumed domestic flights on 15th July 2020 and international flights on 1st August 2020 after four months of suspended operations. In order to guarantee the safety of customers and staff, the airline has collaborated with key stakeholders in the aviation industry - Kenya Airports Authority and the Ministry of Health, among others, to put in place various safety protocols and measures.