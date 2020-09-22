Kenya: How Odibets Has Jolted Former Footballer Turned Musician's Career

Nairobi — Dennis Gakunga, a former footballer turned musician based in Kawangware has had his career given a massive jolt by betting firm Odibets who have offered to finance five of his next projects after composing a song about the company.

The Kawangware renowned artist nicknamed Machete Boloman recorded the song on his phone and handed it to one of the Odibets ambassadors who in turn notified the firm's bosses and that caught their attention and reached out to him.

He wrote the song to appreciate the good work Odibets has been doing in supporting upcoming football talent. A month later, he received a call and the result of that call was an offer from Odibets to pay for five of his projects, both audio and visual.

In the deal, his song Odibets would be the first project to be worked on. He has worked with producer Magix Enga in producing the first song.

"I have four other projects which are fully paid for and I'm grateful to Odibets, they are doing a lot for me as a youth," the musician stated.

The betting firm which sponsors the Football Kenya Federation grassroot leagues has been going round the whole country donating football equipment to teams who are in desperate need of an upgrade.