Kenya: Ex-Gor Mahia Ace Off to Chase American Dream

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno finally left the country on Sunday evening to the United States of America to link up with second division side Union Omaha.

Otieno, 21, signed for Union Omaha earlier in the year but never travelled to the US due to documentation issues and the coronavirus pandemic complicating issues further.

With the skies now opening up, his travel was finalised last week and he left to the US via Qatar on Sunday evening.

"It has taken a lot of time for this dream to be actualised but I am happy it has finally happened. I just can't wait to link up with my teammates and kick off this new exciting phase of my career and life," Otieno told Nation Sport.

A representative of Hector East Africa Ltd, the agency that manages Otieno also expressed his joy with the development.

"We thank Union Omaha for their patience and professionalism in how they handled the entire situation. Other teams would have already given up and looked for other options but they have supported the player and ensured he was comfortable all through," he said.

"The Government of Kenya through its various agencies has also been very supportive. We required various documents to enable the player to travel and we got them in good time. He is excited and we wish him all the best as he begins his professional journey at Union Omaha," he added.

Union Omaha is third on USL League One table with 16 points having played 10 matches.

The team has lost its last two matches against Red Wolves and New England II and will hope to have Tobias Otieno ready for action when they face Richmond Kickers on Sunday, September 27 at the Werner Park.

Otieno moved to Gor Mahia mid 2019 from Sony Sugar FC.